"I have been waiting to see if..." Singer Chinmayi Sripaada on Mansoor Ali Khan's 'derogatory' remark on Trisha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Few days after actor Mansoor Ali Khan made derogatory remarks in a video about his 'Leo' co-star Trisha Krishnan, Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has once again bashed him on social media.

Chinmayi took to X and penned a note, which read, "It's been approximately 2-3 days since Mansoor Ali Khan's abusive remarks during a press meet. I have been waiting to see if ANY Union has given him a red card, suspended him, some disciplinary action. Nothing. Apparently he was only told to give an apology in front of the media. On the contrary - I was banned pretty immediately for saying I got molested by a Padma award winning Lyricist who is a known serial offender. And 5 years later, I still have various Industry 'veterans' giving interviews shaming me for speaking up. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha."

Chinmayi on Saturday reacted to Mansoor's remark.

Sharing a viral interview clip of Mansoor Ali Khan, she wrote, "The thing about men like Mansoor Ali Khan - they have always been talking like this. Never been condemned, with other men in power, money and influence laughing along; eeyy aamaa da macha correct ra maccha sorta thing. Robo Shankar said something about how he wanted to be allowed to touch the actress; the actress had no idea what was being said but if I remember until a journalist called him out, everyone else was smiling even if they felt comfortable enough to share displeasure. Enga heroines ellaam kozhu kozhu kozhunnu irundha dhan enga pasangaluku pidikkum- size zero seri varadhu. The entire audience cheered."

Chinmayi shared old incidents related to Mansoor.

"Cool Suresh in some event with MAK ended up behaving badly with the co-host. He apologised and said yeah yeah I'll take responsibility it is not Mansoor's fault. But this behaviour has been normalized forever. I remember Radha Ravi calling 'villain' actors to rape more; naanga pannadha rape is one mega-stud-level dialogue they think. This was at an award event that happens around the 1st week of Jan. Almost everyone in the audience clapped. Just a few days after the Nirbhaya gangrape had happened and the nation split between 'Ladki itni der raat mein kya rahi thi' and many young girls asking for safety. He can say 'koopudravanga kumbudravanga lla difference irukku' and everyone clapped. I waited to see if ANYONE would call it out. No one did till I tweeted," she added.

Chinmayi continued, "Did anything happen after that? No. Because a huge chunk of people and their mindset is the same garbage. Mansoor Ali Khan will continue to get work, that's how it works. Just like how Radha Ravi continued to despite his verbal diarrhoea on so many audio launches. Some men take pride in being openly disgusting - 'Naan aambala ennala mudiyum. Unnala mudinja neeyum ipdi iru' These people will never change, they live a looong time till they are 126 and keep spewing it till then. It is only when the creeps and rape apologists finally vanish, that the next generation will be better off, that is, if they haven't been brainwashed by then. Adhu varaikkum change and all no chance."

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan were recently seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo'. Both didn't share screen space, they portrayed prominent roles in the film.

Recently, a video of Mansoor Ali Khan from one of his interviews surfaced on social media, where he was making some highly inappropriate comments about the actor.

In response to that video, Trisha took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

Reportedly, in the video Mansoor said in his regional language. "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' also featured Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja.

'Leo' marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor