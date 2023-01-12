"I have gone through a lot": Rohit Shetty opens up on failure of Cirkus

Director Rohit Shetty shared a heart-felt message on his social media handle expressing how difficult his past few weeks has been. The ace filmmaker's latest release Cirkus tanked at the box office starring Ranveer Singh.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the director shared a pic of his from sets, he captioned, “From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! WE RISE, WE FALL, BUT WE RISE AGAIN NOT JUST TO FIGHT THE BATTLE, BUT TO WIN IT!!! Shooting the last schedule of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before we commence the pre-production of SINGHAM AGAIN. In the candid picture, Rohit smiled as he looked back. He wore a blue shirt with dark sunglasses, along with an arm sling to give support to his injured arm. The background was blurred with cars in upside down motion on the sets.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra commented, “Come on (fire and biceps emoji)”, Raveena Tandon wrote, “True that” and Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Shetttttyyyyyyy (biceps and evil eye emojis. Currently Rohit is working on the web series, Indian Police Force featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in lead roles and will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.