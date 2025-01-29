"I just did my work with honesty": Mamata Shankar on being honoured with Padma Shri

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 29 : Renowned actor and dancer Mamata Shankar has been conferred with the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the arts.

Speaking tofollowing the announcement of the award, Shankar expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying, "I am grateful to the Indian government for honouring me with such a prestigious award. All those who have contributed to the journey of my life, I am thankful to them. I am remembering everyone today. I never thought of receiving such a prestigious award. I just did my work with honesty."

She added, "Whenever I do my work, I never keep thinking of winning an award, I just do my work with honesty."

Mamata Shankar is a renowned Indian actress and dancer, primarily celebrated for her contributions to Bengali cinema.

She has worked with esteemed directors such as Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Rituparno Ghosh, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, and Gautam Ghosh.

She has worked in some of the most acclaimed films like 'Mrigayaa' starring Mithun Chakraborty alongside her in the lead role.

Alongside her acting career, Shankar is also a talented dancer and choreographer.

The Padma Shri, awarded annually on the eve of Republic Day, recognises individuals who have made exceptional contributions in various fields.

This year, the honour was bestowed upon a number of prominent personalities, including artists, musicians, and cultural figures.

The Padma Awards, instituted in 1954, are conferred in three categories, Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (for distinguished service of a higher order), and Padma Shri (for distinguished service).

The awards aim to acknowledge contributions in a range of disciplines involving public service.

This year, Mamata Shankar joins a distinguished list of individuals being awarded the Padma Shri, including renowned sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, calligraphy artist Achyut Ramchandra Palav, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, comedian and actor Ashok Laxman Saraf, and Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, among others.

The Padma Awards are conferred upon the recommendations of the Padma Awards Committee, which is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes various eminent personalities.

The committee submits its final recommendations to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval before the awards are officially announced.

