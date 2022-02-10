'I like to follow my director's vision': Arjan Bajwa on his character in 'Bestseller'

Mumbai, Feb 10 Actor Arjan Bajwa is playing the role of a popular novelist Tahir Wazir in the upcoming web series 'Bestseller'.

His life undergoes a drastic change post his next book that becomes a page turner for him. Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the psychological thriller features Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni.

Arjan has tried to give his best for his role and he understood every minute details of his character explained to him by the director.

As he says: "I was in a completely relaxed state of mind when I went for the shoot. I didn't want to build something into myself and I like to mould myself with each scene. I wanted to follow my director and understand what he wants from my character."

He shares further that with each character a lot of preparation is required right from physical transformation to mentally involving themselves into the role

"I play a very complex character which has many layers in the story so I had to shift from intense to romantic scenes which itself was very difficult. I went through physical transformation getting into the correct fitness space and I even had to grow my hair longer for the character," says the actor, who worked in movies like 'Guru', 'Fashion', 'Rustom' and many more.

The trailer of 'Bestseller' is already out and it will be streaming from February 18 on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor