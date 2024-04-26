"I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children": Madonna shares pictures from Celebration Tour

Washington [US], April 26 : American singer-songwriter and actor Madonna shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of her and her children from the last two months after they joined her on stage during her Celebration Tour, reported People.

Taking to her Instagram handle she posted several pictures. In the first one, Madonna is seen surrounded by three of her six kids son David, 18 and twins Estere and Stella, 11 as they engulf her in a group hug.

In the other pictures, David and Madonna are seen playing guitar together, Mercy, 18, receiving a kiss on the cheek from one of her sisters, and the three of them on stage with their mother.

"On the day before our 80th show of the I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this Journey each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage," she wrote in the caption.

"Rehearsals began over a year ago with almost a 2 month break waiting for me recover from a near death experience. They never stopped practicing... they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me," she continued. "There [sic] enthusiasm kept me Going!!!"

"They were also going to school and rehearsing every night. !! . am so very proud of all of them. I think what my children learned the most this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you who to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them."

"And if all of them choose something different later in life, they will never forget this year of blood, sweat, and tears. Nor will I. It's a CELEBRATION," Madonna ended her caption.

Madonna is mom to six kids Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere. Her son David and daughters Mercy, Stella and Estere joined her on stage for this tour, reported People.

