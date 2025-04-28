"I pray such things don't happen...hope we all learn to empathise with one another": Actor Ajith condemns Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Actor Ajith condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, expressing his heartbreak and offering prayers for the families of the victims.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists, in the scenic Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Ajith expressed his hope that such incidents would not recur and urged people to learn to empathise with one another.

"My heart goes out to all the families, and I hope and pray that such things don't happen. I'm sure the government is doing the best that they can. Let's just keep our fingers crossed and pray that somewhere over a period of time, we all learn to empathise with one another and then keep all our differences aside and live as a peaceful society," Ajith told ANI.

The 'Vedalam' actor also paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces, who work tirelessly to protect the nation.

"I met a lot of people from the armed forces today (Monday). I want to let them all know that we salute them for their sacrifices. They work very hard so that we are able to sleep peacefully. My heart goes out to them, and I wish them and their families a beautiful life. They're working so tirelessly to safeguard our borders, and I think at least in their honour we should, within our country, learn to respect each other and respect every religion, every caste and let's not fight at least within ourselves in india. Let us be one peaceful society," said Ajith as he urged peace and unity in the country.

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Following the attack, the Central government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

In the wake of the incident, the Central government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari check post. The Central government has also revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

