"...I regret that I talked about it": Mukesh Khanna reacts to Sonakshi Sinha's post criticising him for his remarks on her father

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : After Sonakshi Sinha hit back at Mukesh Khanna for his controversial remarks on her father and politician Shatrughan Sinha, now the 'Mahabharat' actor has reacted to her comment, clarifying his intentions.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, "I am surprised you took so much time to react. I knew I was antagonising you by taking your name from that incident in the famous Karodpati show. But I had no malicious intention to malign you or your father who is my senior and I have a very cordial relationship with him."

He added, "My only intention was to react on today's generation, which is called Gen-Z by elders, which has become slaves to today's Google world and Mobile phones. Their knowledge is limited to Wikipedia and social interactions on You tube. And here I had a Hi-Fi case in front of me of yours which I thought I could use to teach others. Fathers, sons, daughters. To tell them that we have a huge and vast knowledge preserved in our Culture, Sanskriti and History which every youth of today should know. And just not know but feel proud about it. Thats all."

"And yes I regret that I talked about it in than one interview of mine. Point noted. It will not be repeated. Be assured. Take care," he concluded the post.

As the reports suggest, Sonakshi Sinha long back appeared on a quiz show and she was asked a question related to Ramayana, which she couldn't answer correctly.

Earlier, Sonakshi took to her Instagram and hit back at Mukesh Khanna for questioning her upbringing in an interview.

She wrote, "Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji ...I recently read a statement you made saying that it's my father's fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious."

"Yes, I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the sanjeevani booti was brought for, but clearly, you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by Lord Ram himself... if Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi... if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison.. not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family."

She concluded with, "And lastly, the next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me... please remember it's because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing. I wish you well, thanks and regards, Sonakshi Sinha."

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship.

