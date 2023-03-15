"I spent time with Biharis": Sonu Sood on bringing realness to 'Dabangg' character Chedi Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 : Sonu Sood believes that sometimes it takes time to prove your talent in the Hindi film industry. Salman Khan's 'Dabangg' gave him that fame which was unmatched by any of the Hindi films he had done at that time. Interestingly, he turned down the offer of 'Chedi Singh' before portraying it to perfection.

Why did Sonu initially turn down the offer of 'Dabangg'? Speaking exclusively to , Sonu said, "Director Abhinav Kashyap is my friend. He told me that I had to do the movie. Salman (Khan) also wanted me to do the part. The character was arrogant. Phad dunga-jaan lunga, aisa type character tha. I did not like that. So I moulded it."

Sonu took two days and reshaped the character with a comical touch. "Uske sath ek photographer rakha. There was some realness to the character. (I put a photographer with him)."

Spilling the inside story, Sonu revealed that he has spent quality time with Bihari people, which helped him to rewrite the character. "College me bohat sare friends Bihar se the. My roommate was from Bihar. He used to keep a photographer with him at that time. I had a fascination for clothes. My roommate used to say, "Sonua, jab Punjab se aayoge, full pant, full shirt leke aana. (When you will come from Punjab, bring a full pant and full shirt with you."

Sonu also said that he has a habit of taking down everything interesting he finds around him. "When I work on my films, I go through those pages."

Chulbul Panday could not shine without Chedi Singh. Sonu ensured that through his acting and writing of the character in 'Dabangg'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor