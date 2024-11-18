'I Still Dream of Becoming a Mother,' Says Samantha Ruth Prabhu Three Years After Divorce With Naga Chaitanya

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, currently enjoying the spotlight for her performance in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan, has opened up about her personal life, particularly her thoughts on motherhood. At a recent promotional event for the series, Samantha expressed her long-held desire to become a mother, a sentiment she openly shared three years after her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha, known for her stellar performances, revealed, "I don't think it's too late. I still dream of becoming a mother, and yes, I would definitely like to be a mother. I've always wanted this. It's a very beautiful experience, and I’m looking forward to it. People usually worry about age, but I believe there’s no specific time in life when you can’t embrace motherhood." The actress’s candid confession has been met with admiration from her fans, who have always supported her journey, both personal and professional.

In Citadel: Honey Bunny, streaming on Prime Video, Samantha showcases her action skills on a larger scale than her critically acclaimed role in The Family Man 2. Her chemistry with Varun Dhawan and her action-packed performance have been widely appreciated, with fans praising her versatility and dedication. The series has been garnering positive feedback across the country, adding another feather to Samantha’s cap.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, one of the most adored couples in the South Indian film industry, divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage. The news shocked their fans when the couple announced their separation via social media. Since their divorce, Naga Chaitanya has reportedly moved on and is engaged to actress Shobhita Dhulipala. Their rumored relationship had made headlines earlier, with reports of them dating circulating widely before the engagement.

Meanwhile, Samantha continues to focus on her career and personal aspirations, demonstrating resilience and grace as she navigates her journey. Fans are eagerly anticipating her future projects and continue to cheer her on as she works toward her dreams.