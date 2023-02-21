"I still look for you": Janhvi Kapoor remembers late mom Sridevi in emotional post

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking note remembering the her mother Sridevi. The young actor mentioned how she does everything in a hope to make her mother proud. The Mili actress shared a throwback photo with her mom which seems to be from an event. A young Janhvi looks at Sridevi in awe in the photo. Sharing it, she wrote, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.

Sridevi passed on February 24, 2018, in a Dubai hotel after she accidentally drowned in the bathtub. She was attending a family function of actor Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah, along with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi could not be a part of the event. She passed away just months before Janhvi’s Bollywood film debut film, Dhadak. Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the survival-thriller Mili. Next, she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, which is expected to release around April. The actress also has Vijay Devarakonda starrer, Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline. Besides these, Janhvi collaborated with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for the film Mr and Mrs Mahi.