“I Survived the Storm Because of Certain People in My Life” Rhea Chakraborty Celebrates Female Friendship

In the heartfelt finale of her podcast Chapter 2 with Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea reflected on the challenging year of 2020 and the unwavering support of her close friends. Joined by Shibani Dandekar and Anusha Dandekar, Rhea opened up about the people who helped her navigate one of the toughest periods of her life. “At that time, it was not cool to announce that these are the people who were supporting me. Today, I am sitting at a place where I want to say that I survived the storm. People keep telling me you are strong but I only survived this because of certain people in my life,” she shared.She added, “And that is so freeing for me to be able to say that out loud. This was my crew. These were the people who supported me and it is not going to create backlash for you guys.”

The episode captured emotional moments, including Anusha’s heartfelt wish for Rhea in 2026: “I wish for your Chapter 2 to be the best chapter of your life. I want the world for you… It is unfair to think that you have to be strong and brave all the time.”Rhea also reflected on her personal journey and the crucial role of women in her life, saying, “The year 2020 was a difficult time of my life. As my dad says, if it weren’t for these women, we would have never survived. Now we don’t need a temple in the house, we need a picture of these women.” The episode served as a celebration of female friendship, support, and resilience, giving listeners an intimate glimpse into Rhea’s life and the people who stood by her through the storm