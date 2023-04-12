"I thank god for a brother like you," Sanjay Dutt wishes bestie Paresh Ghelani Happy Birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : A best friend is no less than a brother!

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish his bestie producer and entrepreneur Paresh Ghel a happy birthday. Sharing a string of pictures from their jungle safari, Sanjay wrote in the caption, "Dear brother Parya happy birthday and may god bless you and give you all the success & health, god has blessed me with a brother such as you, you are my strength, and no matter what you have stood by me through thick and thin I thank you for that and I thank god for a brother like you, love you brother and happy birthday, these photos we have to be there every year.@pareshghel."

For the unversed, the character of Kamli (in Sanjay's biopic 'Sanju' was based on Paresh Ghel.

Sanjay's daughter Trishala Dutt also wrote on his post, "Happy Birthday Paresh Uncle I love you. @pareshghel"

Fans also loved his post of Sanjay. One wrote, "How sweet!", Another one wrote, "Love you baba!"

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

Apart from that, he also has an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi and south actor Vijay's 'Thalapathy 67' in his kitty.

