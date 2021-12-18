'I Think Curiosity Sells' Sara Ali Khan on criticism, to her pairing with Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re

Team Atrangi Re is all set for their movie, the star cast has been doing promotions and revealing something new everyday. The fans has been eagrily waiting to watch their favourite stars.

Aanand L Rai directorial stars, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the leading role. Sara and Akashy going to be the couple in the movie, and the talk are doing rounds about the age gap between Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar netizens are commenting that Akshay Kumar has worked with Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and now his is romantically paired with his daughter.



To which Sara finally broke the silence, during her recent interview when she was asked about the criticism she is facing for pairing with Akshay, so the actress replied "Mujhe bohot zyada achcha laga because ultimately, I think curiosity sells. Aur agar film dekh ke aapko laga ki yaar yeh kya hai, toh hum jeet gaye".

She further adds, She continued, "Kyunki iska jawaab na main dungi, na Akshay sir denge, na Aanand sir denge. Iska jawaab aapko 24th December ko hi milega. Lekin main itna kahungi ki jitni atrangi yeh trio aapko face value par lagti hai, utni hi sateek aapko lagegi agar humne sahi kaam kiya".

Atrangi Re is about the love triangle between three people, Dhanush, Sara and Akshay. The movie is going to release on December 24, 2021.



