"I think I auditioned for 'Dune' when I was about 15," says Jenna Ortega

Washington [US], August 27 : Jenna Ortega believes she auditioned for Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' adaptation six years ago. The actor expressed her excitement to meet with the filmmaker when the movie was still in production, reported Variety.

"I think I auditioned for 'Dune' when I was about 15," the 21-year-old actor said when asked, "What's a role people would be surprised you auditioned for?" "I remember being a big fan of that film and that franchise and everything like that and being really excited for that interview because Denis [Villeneuve] is one of my favourite filmmakers."

Ortega also mentioned that she believes she was reading for the character of Chani, which was performed by Zendaya in both "Dune" entries.

"I think it was Chani. I think it was Zendaya's. But they weren't saying that. Everything was very secret."

Zendaya was apparently cast in 'Dune' in January 2019, implying that Villeneuve had likely met actors, including Ortega, in the months leading up to that date. Zendaya, aged 27, is six years older than Ortega. Timothee Chalamet, who portrays "Dune" protagonist and Chani's love interest Paul Atreides, is 28.

The audition for "Dune" would not have been Ortega's first. The actor has been in the profession since she was a youngster. Ortega admitted to regretting her decision to become an actor at a young age but said she would not alter anything.

"My mother had seen the way that other children maybe weren't protected or weren't as looked after," Ortega said, reflecting on her time working on productions at a young age. "She watched over me like a hawk, so I think for her, it was more empathizing and wishing she somehow could have done something to help. She just called me saying she was so grateful that things were OK and that she was there to witness everything."

Ortega is currently promoting her new film, 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.' In Tim Burton's sequel to his 1988 comedy, Ortega plays Astrid, the daughter of Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder). The follow-up marks a reunion for Ortega and Burton, who have previously worked together on Netflix's hit series "Wednesday." 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' hits theatres on September 6, reported Variety.

