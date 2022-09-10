I took it as a challenge, says Simbu on transforming himself into 19-yr-old for VTK

Chennai, Sep 10 Actor Silambarasan, lovingly called by fans as Simbu, says that he took the process of transforming himself into a 19-year-old boy with a distinct, new look for director Gautham Vasudev Menon's upcoming explosive action entertainer, 'Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu', as a challenge.

Talking to media persons, Silambarasan, who plays the lead character Muthu in the film, said, "When director Gautham Menon and writer Jeyamohan discussed this story, Jeyamohan sir initially suggested to Gautham Menon that the lead character be played by a newcomer and not me.

"I asked Gautham Menon, what was the reason the character was not being given to me. He said that writer Jeyamohan had told him that this was a real life story and that if I was brought into it, there was a chance that the people would see it as Simbu's story and not the character's story.

"I told Gautham, 'I will transform myself for this role. I will come back to you. Please do a photoshoot of me then and show Jeyamohan sir the pictures. Ask him to see it and then decide.'

"I took it as a challenge to transform myself into a 19-year-old by losing weight as I wanted to make use of a wonderful opportunity that had come my way to make something distinctly unique," the actor said.

The actor disclosed that he sports three different looks in the film and that he had to first lose a lot of weight to play a 19-year-old and then had to add on three kilos to get the second look. Simbu had to then add another three more kilos to get the third look.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is to hit screens on September 15.

