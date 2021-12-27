"I want to be ameer, but with correct English" Hardik Pandya gets brutally trolled for misspelling 'Marry Christmas'

The charm of Indian cricketers rises in this meantime, even B-Town celebs can't match their fan following. But the popularity has some disadvantages too, as the popularity comes your every single action gets noticed by the people.



One of the best players in the Indian cricket team Hardik Pandya, who often creates headlines for his different personality has once again came in the headlines but this time the reason is different, this time Hardik got trolled for his one miss spell caption.



On 25th December Hardik celebrated Christmas with his wife, son and family he also posted adorable pictures of Christmas. But what caught the eyes of the public was his caption, where he wrote "Marry Christmas" instead of "Merry Christmas" after which the fans started taking a dig at his caption and dropped hilarious comments below the pictures. The caption reads "Marry Christmas to one and all" as soon as the pictures went viral, fans started commenting on his spelling mistakes.

Marry Christmas to one and all ❤️🙏🏾🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/zbSfr7ZZdA — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 25, 2021

One user commented that they are already married and wouldn't want to get married again.

Am married already.. thanks but no thanks.. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/tZfV1RnSCy — Nisarg Jani (@bluestone_leo) December 26, 2021



Another user wrote "Thank you but I’m very happy with my wife bro. You go ahead."

Thank you but I’m very happy with my wife bro. You go ahead. https://t.co/zz0f6DYjGs — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) December 26, 2021



While one user made fun of Hardik's English and wrote "I want to be ameer, but with correct English."\

I want to be ameer, but with correct English. https://t.co/9zhOJyXsyH — बटर नाइफ़ (@HudDangee) December 26, 2021

See the other hilarious tweets here,

Marry kismiss Divorce kismiss 🤣 https://t.co/X7Ilnt3dgJ — Rightist Reddy (@Hindu91533115) December 26, 2021