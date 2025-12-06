“I Want to Play Hard-Hitting, Intense Roles That Create an Impact,” Says Komica Anchal

Actress Komica Anchal is quickly carving a niche for herself in Indian entertainment, thanks to her thoughtful role choices and an instinctive grasp of performance. As she continues to explore stories that challenge her as an artist, Komica remains driven by a hunger to break new ground and experiment with genres that push her creative boundaries. In a candid conversation, with Lokmat Times she opens up about the kind of cinema that excites her the most, the influences that shape her craft, and what she hopes to explore next on her artistic journey.

What fascinated you about the world of films?

Just like any other cinema loving fan, I was awe-struck by the world of films ever since I was at an impressionable age. The effortlessness with which actors transformed into the characters they played on celluloid fascinated me. Very early on in my life I made the decision that I also wanted to be on the screen and play a variety of roles.

Do you have memories of facing the camera for the first time?

I started acting with a Kannada movie. I am an engineer who turned into an actor so I knew I had to work double hard as unlike that field, this profession is unpredictable and financially unstable. But something inspired me to be on the big screen. I was nervous, excited, anxious, exhilarated as I gave my first shot and the rest is history.

What are the kinds of roles you would like to play in your career in future?

I want to play hard hitting and intense roles that can create an impact. The kind of non glamorous roles critics and fans can sit up to. Roles that can reflect my capabilities as an actor. Roles that are driven by grit and brimming with emotional wallop.



With the growing competition, how do you plan to sustain and survive in this throbbing and daunting industry?

I have always believed that I am my own competition. There are a lot of good actors in the industry, but I also believe that if I get a character where I can sink my teeth into, I can shock and surprise everybody, my critics as well as my fans. Acting is not only my profession, but also my passion. And nobody can take this away from me. I’m absolutely confident about versatility. All I am looking forward to are meatier roles that are able to stand the test of time. And I’m extremely confident that it is going to happen very very soon. Just wait and watch.

What makes the South Indian film industry special for you as an actor?

They are absolutely professional and very warm and welcoming. I would like to thank every producer and director who believed in me, especially because I was an outsider. Nepotism happens to be a brutal reality of the industry, but they also give opportunities to people who have the talent and the tenacity. And I happen to be one of them. I am reading a lot of scripts these days which are exciting. You will be surprised to see my upcoming slate. Again, Thanks to all the directors and producers who believed in me.

What would you like to tell your fans?

I just want to tell them thank you. They have always stood by me always supported me, and showered me with a lot of love. And I’m going to give them back all the love with my film and performances. 2026 is going to be a very special year for me. I am preparing for some very different and unique roles. These are the kinds of characters I always wanted to play. And my fans are going to love them. I hope I can live up to their expectations.