'I Want to Talk' trailer: Abhishek Bachchan battles inner turmoil in Shoojit Sircar's slice-of-life film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Filmmaker and director Shoojit Sircar, renowned for his sensitive and evocative storytelling, has unveiled the trailer for his highly anticipated film 'I Want to Talk', starring Abhishek Bachchan in a compelling new role.

Set to release in theatres on November 22, 2024, the film delves into the poignant journey of Arjun, a man struggling with a life-altering health issue while also grappling with complex personal battles.

The trailer released on the official Instagram and YouTube handles of the makers, offers a glimpse into the emotionally charged narrative, showcasing Abhishek Bachchan in a never-before-seen avatar.

The actor's portrayal of Arjun reveals his journey through numerous challenges, touching on both the absurdities and emotional depths of everyday life.

With a potbellied appearance and multiple looks throughout the film, Bachchan brings an intriguing depth to his character, marking a bold departure from his previous roles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB-oRyXvfEa/

'I want to talk' is not just about physical transformation; it's about the emotional weight of facing a pivotal moment in life.

The film's narrative explores how Arjun prepares for a major surgery while navigating the complexities of his relationships with family and friends. Despite the support from his loved ones, Arjun's internal struggles form the heart of the story.

The trailer teases a blend of drama and dark humour, a hallmark of Sircar's films, as it hints at the personal revelations Arjun experiences.

The film promises to strike a balance between lighthearted moments and deep emotional introspection, offering a profound commentary on life, relationships, and redemption.

This marks the first collaboration between Shoojit Sircar and Abhishek Bachchan.

Alongside Bachchan, the film features a stellar ensemble cast including Johnny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Pearle Maaney, Jayant Kriplani, and Ahilya Bamroo.

Johnny Lever, known for his comedic timing, adds levity to the otherwise serious narrative, providing a delightful contrast to the film's more dramatic moments.

'I Want to Talk' is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. The screenplay is penned by Ritesh Shah.

'I Want To Talk' is set to release in theatres on November 22, 2024.

