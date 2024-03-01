I Was Asked To Come Inside Alone, Bigg Boss 17 Ankita Lokhande Opens Up About Her Casting Couch Experience

Ankita Lokhande, a leading figure in Indian Television, has had a significant journey towards success. Recently seen in Bigg Boss 17, her time in the house was marked by controversy. The actress also spoke about her experience with the casting couch.

During a media interaction, the Pavitra Rishta actress was asked about facing the casting couch, to which she promptly responded affirmatively. Recounting the incidents, Ankita described feeling disgusted after encountering ten such instances. She shared, "I had auditioned for a South film. I received a call to come and sign the contract. I was thrilled and informed my mother that I would go sign it. I also had doubts about how it happened so easily."

Ankita continued, "When I went to sign, I was asked to come inside alone, and my coordinator was told to wait outside. I was told, 'You have to compromise.' I was just 19 then, going through the phase of aspiring to be a heroine." "I responded cleverly and asked again, then I was told, 'You have to sleep with the producer.' I told him, 'I don't believe your producer is looking for talent; he just wants a girl to sleep with, and I am not that person,' and I walked away," the actress recounted.

On work front Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in Pavitra Rishta, recently participated in Bigg Boss 17, finishing as the third runner-up. Despite facing challenges in securing roles post-marriage, she is all set to star in the upcoming biopic Swatantra Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda.