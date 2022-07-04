I was disgusted with myself, when I started shooting for Ashram: Bobby Deol

He started his career with super hit movies, living upto the Deol name. ‘Barsaat’, ‘Soldier’, ‘Gupt’, it was any newcomer's dream. However, following the successful beginning to his career, Bobby Deol faced a lull. With a switch in roles, he found similar love from fans through OTT platform. His first OTT show ‘Ashram’ earned high praises, followed by ‘Love Hostel’, the world premiere of which will be on July 2 on &pictures at 10pm. In an exclusive tete-a-tete with Lokmat Times, Bobby Deol speaks about his journey in Bollywood and a new life as an actor on OTT platform.



Tell us about 'Love Hostel’?

'Love Hostel' is close to my heart. I got to play a character which was different from my image. Which comes once in a lifetime. The way it was created by Shankar Raman, the director, the look they gave me, playing a Haryanvi was challenging and I really enjoyed playing that part. The way people reacted to the film and my character was really positive and I am glad to play a part in the film.

Your character earned appreciation from Salman Khan recently. What went into its making?

I think it was the way it was directed. Shankar Raman has made ‘Gurgaon’ earlier, he is a cinematographer as well. The scripts are written in a certain way, he creates his characters a certain way, the area where he creates his subjects, the locations, his vision is very different. Which is why despite being dark, people still enjoy it. The casting in a subject like this makes it more interesting. I am grateful to God for giving me so much love and appreciation.



In today’s world when we are progressive. What do you feel about this parallel world existing?

I think there are always certain issues that exist in every country and need to be looked into. Subjects like this when made into movies, creates awareness, that’s important. It’s sad that such kinds of things exist in our country, especially in the modern times we are living in.

‘Ashram’ was a comeback for you. Baba Nirala is a character people would hate. What changed both personally and professionally after its success?

I think it all started with my classical retreat, from which I came a week before 'Ashram' was released. I think people saw me in a different avatar than what they have seen Bobby Deol as an actor. 'Ashram' is a kind of subject that connects with everybody. Playing a negative character and earning so much love felt like a dream because I was scared how it would go down with my fans. Every actor is defined a certain way and in Bollywood, makers don’t want to do different things with actors but OTT platforms have changed everything. It gives an opportunity to actors to play different characters.

When you play a negative character, how do you maintain your sanity?

Every actor has a process to deal with dark characters. I had family support. I felt disgusted with myself and didn’t feel good about myself. However, when I used to come in the evening and hang out with the same actors I was doing scenes with, we used to chat about things other than the shoot. It got me back to reality and I felt like I shouldn't let it go to my mind so much. It takes time to come out of a character but as an actor, one has to come out. I am lucky I can switch on and off now but it did make me feel uncomfortable.

There was a time you were completely invisible from the silver screen. Why did that happen?

That’s something everybody goes through. It's how you handle it defines you as a person. As you are the most vulnerable during your low time, you succumb to habits and it is upon you to come out of it and I am happy I came out of it. It is only you who can work on yourself, stay positive and work hard. That period made me more mature as an actor. All the appreciation I am getting is because I learnt from my mistakes. My fans were there to support me. You don’t know about the future, but that’s the insecurity you have to live with.

Your advice for aspiring actors?

Every kid should finish his/her education before venturing into any profession because acting is an uncertain career. Study, work hard, and be positive.