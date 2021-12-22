"I was like, 'Can she pull it off?" Dhanush admitted that he was worried about Sara's casting in Atrangi Re

South superstar Dhanush who made his Bollywood debut in the year 2013 with the film Raanjhanaa alongside Sonam Kapoor is all set to make his third appearance in Bollywood with film Atrangi Re, before Atrangi he also worked with Amitabh Bachchan's Shamitabh in 2015. And now making his come back after six years, Dhanush seems really excited for his next hit in Hindi cinema.

Recenlty Dhanush and his co-star Sara Ali Khan from film the film Atrangi Re appeared on "Koffee Shots With Karan', where the actor told host Karan Johar that he was little worried about Sara's casting in the film, he thought Sara would not able to do it, Dhanush said "To be very honest, I was a little worried. It's such a big role and a very difficult character to play. I asked Aanand ji, 'How many films has she done?' He told me 2 or 3 films, at that point of time. I was like, 'Can she pull it off?'"

He further added that, "Aanand ji kept telling me, 'There is something I need and I see it in her.' And he does. I don't know how he cracks that. For some reason, out of nowhere, he brought me here to do Raanjhanaa. He had the conviction that this is my actor for the film. So, he must have seen something in her."

Dhanush further said that Sara is the actor who has so much to learn, but she has amazing appetite to learn and work hard'. "If that is there, I think anything is achievable."

Aanand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re is all set to release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, Along with Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar will be also seen in the movie.