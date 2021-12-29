"I was treated in a different way" Mrunal Thakur open ups about her journey in Bollywood

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur opened up about her Bollywood Journey, says she used to cry at home when she got treated differently. Mrunal started her career as a Television actress and with her, immensely talent made her entry into the Bollywood industry, but during her career, she was treated differently many times, "When I was starting my career, there were times where I was not really, I was treated in a different way. I reached home and I was crying. And I told my parents that I don't like this. They said, 'Mrunal, think about 10 years down the line. People would look at you, so inspired that if that girl can do it, main bhi kar sakti hun"

She further spoke about those producers and directors who believed in her and gave her work despite being from television "I want to really thank all the people, who gave me the opportunity, who had immense faith and especially Tabrez Noorani. He was my director of my first movie. He picked me up. He actually picked me up from that folder which said, TV actors. So, I want to say 'thank you to all these directors, who have always prayed for me and who have always pushed me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal will be soon seen in Jersey along with Shahid Kapoor.