'I was trying to crawl to the car', actor Dick Van Dyke narrates his 'exhausting' escape from Wildfire

Washington [USA], December 12 : Emmy Award-winning American actor Dick Van Dyke revealed that his neighbours saved him as he struggled to evacuate his home during the recent Franklin Fire in Malibu, Southern California.

Ahead of his 99th birthday on December 13, Van Dyke recounted his experience with the Franklin Fire during an interview on the 'Today' show, as reported by Variety.

The Franklin Fire, which erupted in Malibu, reportedly burned more than 4,000 acres, causing widespread evacuations and power outages in the area. Recalling the harrowing ordeal, the Mary Poppins star said:

"It was coming from the hill, you could see it. And oh my God. We got out of here. I was trying to crawl to the car. I had exhausted myself. I couldn't get up. Three neighbours came and carried me out, then came back and put out a little fire in the guest house and saved me."

The legendary actor evacuated his property alongside his wife, Arlene Silver, and their pets.

After the evacuation, Van Dyke updated his fans via a Facebook post, assuring them that he was safe. However, he expressed concern over their cat, Bobo, who had gone missing and could not be evacuated from the home.

According to Variety, the Mary Poppins star later updated his fans after returning home, revealing that their cat was found in good health.

Van Dyke was not the only celebrity forced to flee Malibu due to the wildfires. Mira Sorvino and Cher were among the many residents who evacuated their homes during the crisis.

Dick Van Dyke, a 98-year-old American actor, has an illustrious career with six Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award. On television, he became a household name as Rob Petrie in the sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, earning him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

