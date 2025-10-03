“I Wear My Nationality as a Badge of Honor” says Bhumi Pednekkar at Milken Asia Summit

Bollywood Actor and climate advocate Bhumi Satish Pednekkar brought a deeply personal story to the stage at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2025, speaking about the responsibility artistes carry toward the people who give them their voice and standing. Talking about the recent floods that hit Jammu, Pednekkar said the crisis had reminded her where her roots lie and how much artists owe to their audiences. “I know that my work has more than just entertainment. It's helping in changing a mindset. It's helping in uplifting communities, especially in my country. I wear my nationality as a badge of honor, and I really want to do everything in my capacity to make sure that I can help as many as I can in my country,” she said.

She went on to point out that actors, singers and other public figures often rise because ordinary people embrace their work by buying tickets, showing up, sharing stories. That bond, she said, creates a responsibility to give back, especially in times of crisis. Aligning with the summit’s focus on inclusive future, Pednekkar reminded the audience that art is not just about glamour. It can also be a way of standing with the very people who make success possible.