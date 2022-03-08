''I will make you proud": Rajkummar Rao gets emotional on his mom's death anniversary

Rajkummar Rao remembered his mother on her 6th death anniversary. The Shahid actor, dropped a photo that features him, dressed as a groom, kissing a photo of his mother at his wedding. Sharing the photo, Rajkummar called his mother his “hero” and spoke about how he will always try to make her proud.“It’s been 6 years Maa, since you left us but I know you are always there with me. I’ll always keep you in my heart and I know you’re always there to guide me, protect me, love me and bless me. I’m a very proud son and I’ll always try and make you a proud Mother. You will always be my Hero. I love you Maa,” the caption of the post read.

Rajummar was seen in the recently released film Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar, Chum Darang, Seema Pahwa and Sheeba Chaddha among others. He has several films in the pipeline including Mr and Mrs Mahi with Jahnvi, Anubhav Sinha's Bheed and Netflix Original Monica, O My Darling. Looking back at his decade-long career, he said his journey in Bollywood has been surreal and rewarding but not without its share of challenges. In an interview with PTI, the National Award-winning actor said, “The initial two years when I was looking for work, it was extremely tough. There were days when there was no money to buy food. But my mother gave me that confidence and she had this unshakable trust in me. I would call back home and they would send me money so that I could have food on my table.”

