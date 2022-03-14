Ibrahim Ali Khan gets injured, carried out on stretcher

Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan suffered a serious injury during a football match he ended up going out of the field on a stretcher. As per reports, the star kid was injured during the game. In pain, the young man was put on a stretcher with a medical assistant aiding him and sent for a preliminary checkup.

Talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan he is working as an assistant director to Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We will see Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer Singh in this one and Karan Johar will be directing this film after a hiatus of almost 6 years. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The young Pataudi also plans to enter showbiz and both father Saif and sister Sara Ali Khan have spoken about his decision to become an actor.

