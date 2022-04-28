I'd like to make a Hindi remake of 'F3': Anil Ravipudi

Hyderabad, April 28 Anil Ravipudi, who has made a name for himself in Telugu cinema, is regarded as one of the most successful directors in the comedy genre.

Following the success of Venkatesh and Varun Tej's blockbuster 'F2' the director wanted to take the franchise to the next level.

Anil Ravipudi, who spoke exclusively to , stated that he had already decided to continue the 'Fun & Frustration' series before 'F2' became a blockbuster success. That is why he began 'F3' as another shot in the franchise.'

"While 'F2' was all about marital issues, 'F3' will be all about money. Each role has its own significance, and I've attempted to incorporate the most relatable aspects "Anil stated.

Anil, who is known for his one-liners and signature gestures in all of his films, stated that he has much more entertainment in store this time.

Speaking about the most famous dialogue 'Anthe Ga Anthe Ga' one-liner in 'F2, Anil said that he had to continue with the same line because it had become the franchise's trademark.

"I couldn't include more one-liners in 'F3,' but there are a lot of gestures and body-language-based features in this film." "I can assure you that it will be a lot of fun," Anil said.

When asked about his collaborations with Venkatesh and Varun Tej, Anil stated, "Venkatesh is an accommodating and cautious actor. Varun Tej, on the other hand, has a distinct comic timing that rivals Venkatesh."

"It's a lot easier to make people laugh than it is to make them cry. So I had to put in a lot of effort for that live fun to be consistent with the story," the 'Sari Leru Neekevaru' director explained.

Anil Ravipudi, who recently revealed his desire to remake 'F3' in Hindi, stated, "We can easily proceed with dubbing for the film. However, this genre does not work quite like that. Comedy must be local. Different languages have different comedy situations. One scene may be quite relatable in Telugu, and thus comedy may go hand in hand, but the same scene may make no sense in other languages ".

"So, remaking the film with appropriate situations and comedy tracks would be wiser. That is why, rather than releasing the dubbed version, I intend to remake 'F3' in Hindi ", according to Anil.

Slated for its release on May 27, 'F3' has Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah, Mehreen, Sonal Chauhan, Rajendra Prasad, and others in lead roles.

