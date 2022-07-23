'If you don’t like it, don’t look at it' Swara Bhaskar on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

Actor Ranveer Singh made headlines due to his nude photoshoot. His pictures are going so viral on social media, that many celebs and fans are giving mixed remarks to these extreme hot pictures.

Now talking on the same, actress Swara Bhaskar has also commented on the nude photoshoot of Ranveer Singh. “Daily cases of injustice and oppression in India, but sure… our outrage is reserved for Ranveer Singh’s photos! I mean, seriously… don’t like it, don’t look at it! Not your cup of tea, don’t drink it! But don’t ‘thopo’ your preferences on us! And no, this isn’t a moral issue!” Swara tweeted on Friday.

Daily cases of injustice & oppression in India, but sure.. our outrage is reserved for @RanveerOfficial ’s photos! I mean, seriously.. don’t like it, don’t look at it! Not your cup of tea, don’t drink it! But don’t ‘thopo’ ur preferences on us! And no, this isn’t a moral issue! — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 22, 2022



Bengali actor and politician Mimi Chakraborty also shared her thoughts on the photoshoot, which has created stir on social media, the actress wrote “Internet broke with Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot and comments were (fire emojis) mostly. Just wondering if the appreciation would have been same if this were a woman. Or would you have burned her house down, taken up morchas, given her a death threat and slut shamed her.”