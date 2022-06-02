IIFA 2022: We should keep KK, Sidhu Moose Wala's legacy alive, says Asees Kaur

The sudden demise of singers KK and Sidhu Moose Wala has created a void in the Indian music industry.

Like many others, singer Asees Kaur was also left shaken to the core after learning about the unfortunate incidents.

On Thursday, she paid homage to KK and Sidhu Moose Wala while talking withat IIFA media event in Abu Dhabi.

"Both (KK and Sidhu Moose Wala) are legends. We should pay respect to them by keeping their music legacy alive... that's what all matters. Remember them by listening to their legendary songs," Asees, who will be performing at IIFA, said.

Sidhu Moose Wala, best known for tracks 'So High' and 'Devil', died on May 29. He was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor