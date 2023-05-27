IIFA 2023: Host Vicky Kaushal all suited booted

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 : Host for the gala night, actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to entertain and slay the IIFA 2023 stage in his dapper look.

He can be seen all decked up in a black suit and posed on the green carpet in swag.

Vicky is hosting IIFA this time with Abhishek Bachchan.

The mega celebrations started on Friday, with Sobha IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao.

Last night, Singers like Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh rocked the IIFA stage with their performances.

The most highly awaited special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

And be ready for Bollywood actors' performances, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He stars opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film which will release in theatres on June 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor