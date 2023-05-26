IIFA 2023: Norwegian dance group Quick Style to set stage on fire with their dance moves

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 26 : Get ready to witness Norwegian dance group Quick Style setting the IIFA 2023 stage on fire with their dancing skills.

The boys will perform at IIFA in Abu Dhabi on May 27. And guess what? They will groove to Bollywood songs.

On Friday, the social media team of IIFA shared a glimpse of Quick Style's dance rehearsals.

In a clip, the boys expressed gratitude for giving them an opportunity to be a part of IIFA this year.

"Get ready for some movin' & groovin'!#TheQuickStyle crew just wrapped up their mind-blowing rehearsal for the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023, leaving us craving for more," the post read on the IIFA's Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsrVAv_B8iq/?hl=en

The group rose to fame after recreating hook steps of popular Bollywood songs such as 'Sadi Galli' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Earlier this year, the boys visited India and met several celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Virat Kohli and Suniel Shetty.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp5NQ7aOdut/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpxLyjhJ8L2/?hl=en

During their visit to India, Quick Style also spoke to ANI. They expressed their love for Indian songs."For us, the song Kaala Chashma and every song that is popular in this world..it's not anyone's, it's everyone's. And the people that watch our show, we feel they are our family, our group, our supporters, so we are together. So the song is ours," the group said.

