IIFA 2024: Bosco Martis adds 'char chand' with his 'Tauba Tauba' moves at green carpet

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 : Chorographer Bosco Martis added 'char chand' with his electrifying dance moves on his hit song 'Tauba Tauba' on the green carpet of IIFA Awards.

The craze for Vicky Kaushal starrer song 'Tauba Tauba' from the movie 'Bad Newz' is not going to end any sooner.

Bosco Martis grooved to the song and earned loud cheers from the media stationed on the green carpet.

He also made director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra do the Tauba Tauba steps.

Speaking to ANI, Bosco Martis shared his feelings on the success of 'Tauba Tauba', he said, "It just came from my heart, soul and everything that then we gave to Vicky and he did it. So, he just created."

Praising Vicky Kaushal, he added, "I think he is such a beautiful human being and that comes and showcases in his work

He not only created a buzz with the Tauba Tauba song with his choreography but also made fans groove to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing his experience working with SRK, Bosco Martis said, "It is always a great experience working with Shah Rukh sir because he makes you feel so special. And then what he delivers and look at how it's celebrated all over the world."

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Fans are waiting to witness the stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar on the IIFA stage to entertain with their hosting stint today.

Interestingly, the second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

