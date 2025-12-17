"I'm incredibly grateful to the team," says 'Homebound' director Neeraj Ghaywan as film gets shortlisted at Oscars 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : 'Homebound', the much-anticipated feature film by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, has been officially shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. Director Neeraj Ghaywan expressed gratitude to the entire team and the Academy for appreciating it.

Ghaywan said in a statement, "'Homebound' was born from a place of quiet truth and an urge to tell stories of those who are unseen. It's a story about empathy and finding one's way back, sometimes to a place, sometimes to yourself. I'm incredibly grateful to the team, to our producers for believing in this story, and to the Academy for appreciating it," he said.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is among just 15 titles selected from over 86 submissions worldwide. 'Homebound' had earlier been announced as India's official entry and now advances to the Academy's prestigious shortlist, reaffirming its international acclaim.

With this achievement, India secures its fifth major recognition in the Best International Feature Film category in the Academy Awards' 98-year history. Earlier Indian films to reach this level include 'Mother India' (1957), 'Salaam Bombay!' (1988), and 'Lagaan' (2001), all of which earned nominations under the earlier five-film format.

In the expanded shortlist era, 'Chhello Show' and now Homebound have advanced to the Academy's 15-film shortlist, as per the press release.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, 'Homebound' represents a quiet yet powerful narrative rooted in empathy and emotional truth. The film's selection is being seen as a landmark moment not only for its creators but also for contemporary Indian storytelling on the world stage.

Producer Karan Johar called the moment "surreal," saying in a statement, "Homebound is a film that speaks softly but powerfully and to see it resonate globally means the world to all of us. Neeraj's voice is one of the most important in Indian cinema today, and this recognition only reaffirms that. We are deeply thankful to the Academy and proud to represent India on this journey."

Apoorva Mehta, who is also a producer, echoed the sentiment, stating, "We always knew 'Homebound' was something quietly powerful, the kind of film that stays with you long after it ends. To see the Academy recognise that honesty and craft is incredibly moving. This is a proud moment for everyone involved, and especially for the kind of storytelling we want to champion at Dharma."

