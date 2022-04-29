"I'm not ready to move on": Babil shares unseen picture of Irrfan Khan on his death anniversary

Babil Khan wrote an emotional note remembering his father on his second death anniversary. Babil also shared an unseen picture of the late actor on social media. In the picture that Babil Khan posted we can see Irrfan Khan wearing red coloured pants that he paired with a purple shirt and black jacket. The actor looked stylish as he also wore a bandanna. Sharing this pic, Babil wrote, “Dear baba, I’m trying to remember that perfume you wore, when we travelled north to watch lights dance in Norway. I remember exactly, the feeling of your smell, but I can’t remember the materialism of it. I remember the sensation on my fingertips when you spread my palms to tell my fortunes but it frightens me to forget your playful pinch on my nostrils. I have begged, and I have cried to the heavens, to let not my body forget yet; for my soul is not ready to forfeit. I am not ready to move on.

He added, “And I am alright with the idea that possibly I will never be, we were never governed by logic. You and I, singular and cosmic. Everything is, and yet it is not; You’re a perfect teardrop in my asylum. I was mindful and yet I forgot, my intonations of violence. You still breathe, in my thoughts; and our institutions of madness. I miss that, what I fought; your explorations of silence. A creation of yours, Babil. Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and went to London for his treatment. He returned to India in 2019 and shot for his last film, Angrezi Medium. Irrfan is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and sons, Babil and Ayaan. Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil is all set to make his debut with Qala alongside Tripti Dimri. The film will be produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz. He will also be seen in ‘The Railway Men’, a web series made by Yash Raj Films' division YRF Entertainment. The Railway Men is based on the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984. This web series will also star R Madhavan, and Kay Kay Menon.

