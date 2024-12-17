"I'm pretty much done now": Nicole Kidman on why she thought of quitting acting

Washington [US], December 17 : Actor Nicole Kidman, who recently received her 20th Golden Globe nomination in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for Babygirl, revealed that she considered retiring after welcoming her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban with husband Keith Urban in 2008.

"When I gave birth to Sunday, I was like, 'I think I'm pretty much done now,'" Nicole shared in an interview, as reported by E! Online.

She continued, "I'd moved to Nashville, we were living on a farm, and that's when my mum said, 'I wouldn't give up completely. Keep a finger in it.'"

The actress, who also shares Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 13, with Keith, as well as Bella Kidman Cruise, 31, and Connor Cruise, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, explained that her mother advised her to create a balance between her personal and professional lives.

"She's going, 'Just listen to me. Keep moving forward,'" Nicole recalled of her mother, Janelle Kidman, who passed away in September at age 84. She added, "'Not saying you have to do it to the level you've been doing it, but I wouldn't give it up completely.'"

Nicole, who recently received her 20th Golden Globe nomination for Babygirl, shared, "I would've loved 10 kids," according to E! Online.

"But that's OK because I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I'm godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids: they're quirky, funny, and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way," she added, as reported by E! Online.

Babygirl, which debuts in theatres on December 25, has already garnered significant attention, earning Kidman the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival and recently winning the National Board of Review's NBR Award for Best Actress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor