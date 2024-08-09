Imran Khan Sheds Light on His Struggles With Depression: ’I Would Wake Up in the Middle of the Night, Says Kidnap Actor

On the new episode of ‘Be A Man, Yaar! Season 2’, renowned actor Imran Khan, known for his compelling performances and striking on-screen presence in films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, has candidly opened up about his personal and professional struggles during an no-holds-barred heartfelt chat with Media Entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Yuvaa Nikhil Taneja. In an emotionally charged episode, Imran shared his journey through dark times, the pressure of societal expectations, his divorce, his relationship with girlfriend Lekha and uncle Aamir Khan and the path to self-acceptance and healing.

In a candid conversation with Nikhil Taneja, Imran Khan revealed initially unable to identify his anxiety, Imran recounted waking up at 4 AM with a racing heart and difficulty breathing, lying awake until sunrise. This persistent unease led him to confide in his mother about feeling weak and incapable. Seeking help, he faced criticism from those around him who dismissed therapy and emotional vulnerability as signs of weakness. “How do you respect a man who’s not earning, not going to work, just crying about his feelings? That narrative weighed heavily on me,” he expressed.

Despite contemplating mortality, Imran found his anchor in his daughter. Imran opened up, “I guess for a while I had this sense that okay so this is how it ends and the feeling of standing at the top of a very tall building and looking down has a way of kind of snapping you back where you pull yourself back and the sense that if this is how it ends for me then also means that my daughter grows up without me was unacceptable. Whatever happens I won’t leave her. However difficult it is, however scary it is, however daunting it is, however low you feel today you use your fingernails and you drag yourself forward.”

Imran also addressed his divorce, emphasizing that it stemmed from a mutual understanding that they were not empowering each other to be their best selves. Speaking about it, Imran said, “In order for both of us to thrive we needed to take a very difficult call. It is not easy. It is gut wrenching, heart wrenching, but ultimately it…ultimately it has been instrumental in my becoming healthier, stronger. I don’t feel that there is anything wrong with people changing the status of their relationships.” He also spoke warmly of his relationship with Lekha Washington, highlighting their conscious effort to grow and heal together. He admires many aspects of her, describing her as "all heart" and expressing his desire to emulate her wonderful qualities.

Further in the conversation, Imran also spoke about the dark times he went through, his struggle with body image issues, educational difficulties, his time abroad, his relationship with Aamir Khan, and much more. His story is a powerful reminder that strength lies in acknowledging one’s struggles and seeking help. In a strong statement he made, he also candidly acknowledged his discomfort in having to enact the scene of sexual violence against Minnisha Lamba’s character in the film Kidnap, and felt that it was unnecessary for him to have done that scene.