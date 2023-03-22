Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik confirms divorce?

Actor Imran Khan‘s estranged wife Avantika Malik took to Instagram and shared a video of Miley Cyrus dancing post which reads, "divorce was the best thing".

After Avantika posted the video on Instagram stories, netizens began speculating whether her and Imran’s divorce has been finalised.

Avantika and Imran have been together since they were young. In 2011, after dating for eight years, they got married. In 2014, their daughter Imara was born. But according to reports, they broke up in 2019 and have been living on their own since then.

A couple of months back, Imran Khan sparked dating rumours with Lekha Washington after a video of the rumoured couple went viral. In the video which is going viral, we can see Imran Khan sporting an uber-cool look.