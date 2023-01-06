Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik in love again?

Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik is in the news again. On Friday, Avantika posted a glimpse of her December dump with family. Apart from a few selfies, Avantika posted a family picture and her daughter Imara’s charming Christmas click. However, the last few pictures with a mystery man led to speculations of her having found love again. Avantika has tagged Sahib Singh Lamba in the pictures.

In a collage, she can be sen twinning with Lamba and posing happily with him. In the last photo, she can be seen posing with him as both holds a glass of drink in their hands. The picture seems to be from their New Year's celebration. Imran Khan and Avantika Malik tied the knot in 2011 and became parents to their daughter Imara in 2014. After eight years of togetherness, the couple reportedly parted ways in 2019. The reports stated that Imran and Avantika are not getting back together. Despite being separated for over two years now, the estranged couple has not yet filed for a divorce, as per the reports.