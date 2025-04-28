"Indebted to the Almighty": Jaspinder Narula on receiving Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Singer Jaspinder Narula, who received the prestigious Padma Shri award for her contribution to the field of art, shared that she feels grateful for the love and support she has received throughout her career.

While speaking to ANI, Jaspinder Narula expressed her happiness and shared that receiving such respect feels like a reward for all the hard work and dedication she has put into her music.

"When your 'tapasya' is successful, you feel very good. The experience you gain, the love and respect you receiveI did not know that it would be like this... I have received immense love from my audience, fans, family, and acquaintances. But I am grateful and indebted to the Almighty and all of you for the love and respect I have received after the announcement..." said Narula.

Jaspinder Narula first entered Bollywood with songs in films like Master, Aar Ya Paar, and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan (1998). However, her song Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha from the 1998 movie of the same name made her a household name. Her performance in this duet with Remo Fernandes earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 1999.

Over the years, Narula has sung many popular songs, including Tare Hain Barati from Virasat (1997), Judaai Judaai from Judaai (1997), and Hungama Ho Jaaye from Baadshah (1999). She has remained a respected and loved figure in Indian music for decades.

The Padma Awards are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day and are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. This year, the President approved 139 Padma Awards, including 7 Padma Vibhushans, 19 Padma Bhushans, and 113 Padma Shris.

