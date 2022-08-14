Independence Day 2022: Check out Tricoloured inspired outfits of these Bollywood divas

Patriotism is in the air, as the nation is about to celebrate 75 years of Independence. The Tricolour on the national flag holds a special significance on Independence Day, as each colour has its own meaning.

From Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan, these Bollywood stars can provide you with the best inspiration to wear Tricolour attire on Independence Day 2022. Take a look at these celeb-inspired outfits below.

Katrina Kaif

It's not required to wear simply white or any of the Tricolor flag's other colours. You can certainly make it work for you if you dress up in modest Indian clothes as Katrina did. To complete the look, let your hair down and apply some blush and sheer lip colour.

Sara Ali Khan

You can unleash your inner Desi girl on this national holiday. With Sara's chikankari suit, you can get the calm appearance you've been seeking by donning white clothing. Wear white and bring the patriotic tide!

Deepika Padukone

If you must wear simple whites, the last choice is to make it appear as nice as Deepika did in this picture. Such sophistication and vibrancy in just one colour. Wear some jewellery on your ears and around your neck to effectively pull it off.

Mouni Roy

Her printed suit exudes the sophisticated style you've been searching for. By choosing understated makeup and jhumkis to complete your look, you may bring out the wonder within you.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha's clothes are the best resource for advice on ethnic suits! Your go-to outfit for Independence Day can be her trendy fit because it features the colour that symbolizes the significance of this historic day. Green like a garden should be.

These outfits of the famous B-town celebs could be your appropriate Tricoloured-inspired look this Independence Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor