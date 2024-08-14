Independence Day 2024: Jigar Thakkar, Yashi Tank, and Diksha Arora Share Their Thoughts on August 15th

The country marks its 78th Independence Day today, August 15, with pomp and fervour. Today, we celebrate 77 years of freedom from the British Raj. Independence Day honours the struggles that won us our freedom from British rule, the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters, the people who lost their lives to win Independence, and more. People commemorate the day by participating in cultural activities, attending flag-hoisting ceremonies, flying kites, wearing Tricolour-themed clothes, and more. Independence Day is not a mere holiday, it is a day to honour the country. Let us have a look at what some of India's biggest content creators have to say about the special Day

Jiggar Thakar

Independence Day means a lot to me because it’s a chance to appreciate the freedom we have and to honor those who made it possible. Celebrating this day helps us come together as a country. When we join in traditions like parades, fireworks, and community events, it makes us feel connected and proud of where we come from. It’s a reminder that even though we have differences, we share a common bond as a nation.

Yashi Tank

Independence Day holds deep personal meaning. It symbolizes more than just a historic event; it represents the freedom to express oneself creatively and overcome adversities. For someone like me, who navigates the world of beauty content creation amidst challenges, Independence Day serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination needed to pursue dreams despite societal barriers. Celebrating Independence Day brings everyone together to remember our nation's past challenges and victories, uniting us in pride. This celebration ignores money differences and online negativity, making us feel like we belong together with a common goal. By celebrating our differences and shared history, Independence Day motivates us to team up for a future where everyone has freedom, equality, and a chance to progress.

Diksha Arora

The significance of this day can vary for everyone, but the crux is the same: freedom. As someone who runs an online business, it’s the freedom of ideas, the freedom of meeting people, and the freedom of sharing my thoughts. As I grew up, the meaning of Independence Day shifted for me. It went from being just a celebration to a moment of gratitude. I am grateful for sharing my thoughts out there without hesitation. So, on this day, I’m especially grateful for the chance to do what I love and for the opportunities we sometimes take for granted. The parades and especially the community events create a sense of shared experience. It’s a day when we all come together to celebrate what makes us a nation. For me, it’s about joining in and celebrating with everyone, which helps remind us of what we have in common. It’s a great way to feel connected and proud of our country. Most importantly, for me, it’s about joining in and enjoying these moments with everyone, which reminds us of our common ground.