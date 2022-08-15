Independence Day: 75 Artists Perform Special Patriotic Song 'Jaya Hey 2.0'

To celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, 75 artists from across the country have come together to release a patriotic song 'Jaya Ho'. Titled 'Jaya Ho 2.0', the song has been conceptualised, composed and directed by Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, popularly known as the Sourendro-Soumyojit duo. It is a rendition of the full five verses of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911. The first para of the song has been adopted as India's national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

https://youtu.be/PUJ0WTaByRM

The artists who has worked on 'Jaya Hey 2.0' include Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu, Hariharan, Amjad Ali Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rashid Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, L Subramaniam and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.