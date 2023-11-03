Indian 2 Teaser: Kamal Haasan returns as the honest senapathy to wipe out corruption

Shankar Shanmugham and Universal Hero Kamal Haasan joined hands for the vigilante action thriller Indian 2. As promised, the makers dropped the intro video of the film in various languages. For the unversed, Indian 2 is the direct sequel to 1996 blockbuster Indian and Kamal played the double role of freedom fighter turned vigilante Senapathy and his son Chandra Bose.

In the sequel, Kamal is accompanied by a new cast, including Sidharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal. Late popular actor Vivek was also seen in the promo. In the 1.58-minute video, The citizens of the nation call out Senapathy to eradicate corruption. The video starts with the final moment of the prequel where Senapathy promises that whenever corruption will arise, he will come to put an end. Sidharth along with several others look upon vigilante as their only hope. The video ends with Kamal as Senapathy, saying, "Hindustani is back."

Back in 1996, AR Rahaman composed the music for India. For the sequel, Indian 2, Anirudh Ravichander replaced Rahaman and composed music for the film. Indian 2 was officially announced in 2017, and the principal photography of the film was started in 2019. However, the production faced multiple delays, including the Covid pandemic. The Intro video of Indian 2 relieved fans, and they're waiting for the much-awaited sequel. Indian 2 is slated for 2024 release.