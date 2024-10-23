Indian adaptation of international show 'Buy It Now' in works

Los Angeles [US], October 23 : 'Buy it Now', the entrepreneur format reality show, is all set to get an Indian adaptation.

As per Deadline, Mumbai-based Rose Audio Visuals has struck a deal with formats rights holder All3Media International to make an Indian version of the show, which was initially for Channel 4 in the UK and was then adapted for Prime Video in the U.S. earlier this year. No streamer or network is attached at this point.

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International, said the new U.S. edition of the show, hosted by JB Smoove, "has reinvigorated interest in this positive and dynamic series and we are confident that that Indian platforms and audiences will embrace its energy."

The format sees inventors, creators and entrepreneurs pitch their products in front of a large audience and a trio of professional buyers. The Indian version will preserve "the core elements that have made the series a success internationally," according to Rose Audio Visuals, namely "high-energy pitches, intense pressure and the thrilling possibility of turning local inventions into national sensations."

The makers' plan is to "spotlight local ingenuity and creativity and give contestants 'Made in India' products into household names in 90 seconds."

Mitesh Patel, COO, Rose Audio Visuals, said, "At Rose Audio Visuals, we've primarily focused on fiction and scripted content, but we see great potential in unscripted formats for Indian audiences. Buy It Now is a step in this direction. We're thrilled to bring this format to our audience at a time when innovation and entrepreneurship are thriving across the country."

Rose Audio Visuals was founded back in 2003 by Goldie Behl. It has produced 18 scripted series, 12 unscripted series, 12 streaming series and five features to date.

For All3Media International, the deal is the second format it has gotten away this MIPCOM week, with Luyworks Media and Something Special adapting The Traitors in Korea. Studio Lambert, which makes Buy it Now, is behind the BBC's British version of The Traitors and Peacock's U.S. remake, and is co-producer on Squid Game: The Challenge. It is also behind Gogglebox and Race Across the World, along with scripted shows Boarders, Three Girls and The Feed among others.

More details regarding the Indian version are awaited.

