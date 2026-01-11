'Indian Idol' winner Prashant Tamang passes away, West Bengal CM Mamata pays tribute

New Delhi [India], January 11 : Singer Prashant Tamang, known for his stint on popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol', passed away on Sunday.

Extending condolences, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on X said, "Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of ' Indian Idol' fame and an artist of national renown. His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers."

Tributes and condolences have been pouring in across social media, with many expressing shock over the singer's sudden passing.

Fellow artist Amit Paul took to his Instagram story and wrote, "How's it even fair!!! Keep smiling Dosti!!! The world won't be the same without you!!! I still cannot process this... My brother, my friend, my dosti @prashanttamangofficial has left for the heavenly abode... I can't believe I'm having to write this."

BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling also reacted to the news and shared a lengthy tribute to the late singer.

"The untimely demise of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer and actor who shone brightly on the stage of Indian Idol across the entire Hindi and Nepali music worlds, has left the entire realm of art and music, including Hindi and Nepali, stunned and deeply heartbroken," a part of his statement read.

Bista, while remembering his journey in the field of music and acting, added, "Having won "Indian Idol 2007," Prashant Tamang Ji introduced Nepali songs and music on a broad scale not only to the Gorkhas of India but to the world at large, etching his name among those luminaries who made the talents of Gorkhas renowned on the global stage in the field of music. After clinching the Indian Idol title, he did not confine himself solely to the field of music but entered the world of acting alongside singing in the Nepali blockbuster film 'Gorkha Paltan,' and thereafter worked in dozens of films."

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along also paid his homage, remembering Tamang as his "dear friend."

Hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. Besides cementing his position in music, he also entered acting, famously appearing in 'Paatal Lok Season 2'.

He is also expected to be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming film, 'Battle of Galwan'.

