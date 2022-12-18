India’s Sargam Koushal crowned Mrs World 2022

The finale of Mrs World 2022 concluded with crowning of Sargam Koushal from India as the new winner. She was crowned by the outgoing queen Shaylayn Ford. The finale of the pageant was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. A total of 64 finalists competed in the contest out of which Sargam emerged out as the winner. The last winner from India was Aditi Govitrikar who was crowned Mrs World in 2001. India tastes success after 21 years. Mrs. India was also announced as the winner of Most Exotic National Costume.

Sargam Koushal, daughter of G S Koushal and Meena Koushal of Bahu Fort Jammu, has won the prestigious “Mrs India World 2022. A teacher by profession, Koushal is married to Jammu guy Aditya Manohar Sharma, a Lieutenant Commander in Indian Navy, presently posted in Mumbai. She was among 51 contestant shortlisted out of 250 as semifinalists in the mega event, organized by Mrs India Inc Mumbai, India’s most renowned beauty contest organizers from Mumbai.