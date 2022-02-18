Indraneil Sengupta feels fortunate to work in 'Mithya'

Mumbai, Feb 18 Actor Indraneil Sengupta expresses his delight at getting a prominent role in Rohan Sippy's 'Mithya', featuring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani in the key roles. The web series also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rajit Kapur, Samir Soni, Rushad Rana and others.

Indraneil says: "I feel blessed that I am getting a chance to be associated with such big projects right at the beginning of my OTT career. It was wonderful to be directed by Rohan Sippy, to share screen space with Huma, Avantika, Parambrata and all the other talented actors.

The actor had already two back-to-back OTT releases, 'Aranyak' and 'Human'. And now again he has bagged a promising role in 'Mithya' too. He shares his shooting experience in Darjeeling for the web series.

"Though I am a Bengali, this was my first ever visit to Darjeeling and I am glad that finally I could visit this beautiful hill station. I absolutely love the foggy, mystic vibe that Darjeeling has."

Indraneil further recalls how it was to work with Huma, Avantika and other cast of the series.

He adds: "Most of my scenes were with Huma. We both play professors and colleagues in the show. She is a powerhouse of talent and I loved watching her perform. But I was shocked to see what a prankster she is. She's this naughty child who's always up to something. Huma, Param, Avantika and I would keep ourselves entertained between shots by playing 20 questions and Huma would come up with the most unpredictable names.

"Though I didn't have a scene with Avantika, I saw her act and I feel she has done a brilliant job of portraying a complex character. It's commendable that she chose such a challenging part to start her career," he concludes.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Rose Audio Visual, 'Mithya' is streaming on Zee5 Originals.

