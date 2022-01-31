Influencer Freddy Birdy reacts to Deepika Padukone's 'moron' remark

Social media influencer Freddy Birdy has reacted to Deepika Padukone's moron comment by calling the actress fake. Freddy wrote, "Dear Deepika, I'm not "mocking you" for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a 'moron'. It's the only mom-fake thing you've uttered in your entire career.'' This comment came after Padukone posted about 'morons' on her Instagram Stories.

It all started when he first posted "Newton's Law of Bollywood - The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches." The actress went on to respond to it by saying, "Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons and electrons. They forgot to mention morons." On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra's ‘Gehraiyaan’ which is all set to hit the OTT screens on February 11, 2022. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles.