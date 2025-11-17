Inside Bharti Singh's surprise baby shower bash with Laughter Chef team; Kashmera, Krushna and others join

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 : Popular comedian Bharti Singh is set to embrace motherhood for the second time with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Ahead of the little one's arrival, the comedian was treated to a surprise baby shower party from her 'Laughter Chef' team.

In a video message shared on her Instagram story, Bharti joyfully said, "Laughter Chef team, they called for work but had planned a grand baby shower party. My husband was also not here. I was so scared when I saw the surprise. I had no idea about the party."

She further shared glimpses from the party, showing the comedian dressed in a pretty blue dress, further accessorised with a mom-to-be sash and a crown.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRIAaiGjSq3/

Kashmera Shah, who was also a part of the celebrations, shared a video from the baby shower, showing the entire team together, including herself with Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Tejasswi Prakash, and Jasmin Bhasin, among others.

Debinna Bonnerjee and Jannat Zubair also joined the bash.

Jannat and Tejasswi took to their Instagram stories and offered a sneak peek into the Laughter Chef team's special baby shower party. The celebrations were completed with balloons, props, and delicacies such as colourful muffins and a floral cake.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRHJAJOCRXT/

Earlier in October, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced to their fans that they are expecting their second child.

Through a joint post, Bharti and Haarsh shared an adorable picture. In the scenic image, Haarsh is lovingly caressing Bharti's baby bump as she leans back into his arms.

"We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon," the couple captioned the post.

The two got married on December 3, 2017, in a grand ceremony in Goa after dating for several years. The couple was blessed with their son, Lakshya, in 2022.

