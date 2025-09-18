Inside Kajol, Ajay Devgn's rare reunion with Shah Rukh Khan and family, actor says "too excited"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol made a stunning arrival at 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere, bringing star power to the evening.

Ajay and Kajol appeared in full spirits as they showed support for Aryan Khan, the son of their dear friend, superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Maa' actor also shared insight glimpses from the event, showing her reunion with SRK as well as Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan. In her post, Kajol dropped a candid video with her husband, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh.

With a surprised reaction to the show's title, Kajol hilariously announced it as "The Beep Beep of Bollywood" leaving others in splits.

As she further asked the same to her 'Dilwale' co-star, Shah Rukh replied, "Everything is...most of the show is..." Ajay Devgn appeared visibly amused as he smiled throughout the banter.

The post also featured a picture from the red carpet and selfies with Shah Rukh, Aryan, Suhana, and Gauri.

In her caption, Kajol could be seen showing her excitement for the show as she added, "With the Ba***ds of Bollywood ;) congrats @aryan___ .. only thing more awesome I'm sure will be ur show! Too excited."

Fans instantly took to the comment section and celebrated the reunion and the actors' friendship. One wrote, "Great to see all of them together," while another added, "Three in one is amazing."

Earlier at the premiere, Ajay Devgn and Kajol were seen twinning in black outfits. While Ajay kept it classic in an all-black ensemble, Kajol chose a combination of black and blue.

Besides them, many other celebrities also attended the event on Wednesday, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Farah Khan. The Ambani family also graced the red carpet.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiered on Netflix on September 18.

